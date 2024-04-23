Costa del Sol: news in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 9:35
Walking for charity
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
Walking
MARBELLA’S Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, joined in the 3rd charity walk in aid of AVOI, which brought together more than 300 people on Saturday April 20. The Mayor praised the work carried out by the group, “trying to make the period of hospitalisation of children diagnosed with cancer more bearable”.
Resurfacing
BENAHAVIS Town Hall has awarded the contract to carry out the second phase of the asphalting plan for the centre of the town which will take two months from the start of works and cost €180,000 which will be financed entirely by the Diputación de Málaga.
Blazing
THE heat continues to break records in April: the Costa del Sol exceeded 30 degrees on Tuesday April 17. Benahavís, Manilva and Málaga exceeded 30 degrees, and Torremolinos registered more than 28 degrees. Coín recorded the highest temperature in Spain with 35.4 degrees.
Falling
A MAN died in Fuengirola on Wednesday April 17 after falling down a lift shaft when he jumped between two windows of his home to gain access to a room where he had left his keys.
Complying
TORREMOLINOS plans to implement its Low Emission Zone (LEZ) on July 1. The LEZ was introduced at the beginning of 2024, until now however, non-compliance with the restrictions had no consequences, but from July 1, anyone who fails to comply will be fined.
Parcelling
CORREOS is carrying out a campaign in post offices on the Costa del Sol to promote the sending of parcels to Finland and encourage this international service by offering better rates for its customers. The campaign is being carried out in offices in Fuengirola and Mijas.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
