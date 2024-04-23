By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 15:25

Dance fever hits Torrevieja: International Day of Dance celebrations. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.

Torrevieja is gearing up to celebrate the International Day of Dance with an extensive programme of activities.

Antonio Quesada, Councillor of Culture, and Maria Dolores Morales, Director of the Municipal Dance School, have unveiled the schedule for April 27 and 28.

The festivities will include flamenco workshops led by local dancer Sandra Esteve, contemporary dance masterclasses taught by Chilean dancer Eduardo Züñiga, and a Bollywood dance workshop led by Mistri, a British-trained dancer in Indian classical dance.

To culminate this celebration of dance, on Sunday, April 28, starting at 5:00.PM, a Street Dancing Marathon will take place on the Vista Alegre Promenade.

The marathon will feature performances by various dance companies, including the Municipal School of Academic Dance, the Municipal School of Oriental Dance, and ten other dance schools from Torrevieja.