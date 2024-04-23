By Anna Ellis •
Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 15:25
Dance fever hits Torrevieja: International Day of Dance celebrations. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.
Torrevieja is gearing up to celebrate the International Day of Dance with an extensive programme of activities.
Antonio Quesada, Councillor of Culture, and Maria Dolores Morales, Director of the Municipal Dance School, have unveiled the schedule for April 27 and 28.
The festivities will include flamenco workshops led by local dancer Sandra Esteve, contemporary dance masterclasses taught by Chilean dancer Eduardo Züñiga, and a Bollywood dance workshop led by Mistri, a British-trained dancer in Indian classical dance.
To culminate this celebration of dance, on Sunday, April 28, starting at 5:00.PM, a Street Dancing Marathon will take place on the Vista Alegre Promenade.
The marathon will feature performances by various dance companies, including the Municipal School of Academic Dance, the Municipal School of Oriental Dance, and ten other dance schools from Torrevieja.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.