By Annette Christmas • Updated: 23 Apr 2024 • 12:37

Son Fortuny, Antoni Sureda - CC BY-SA 3.0

The Sony Fortuny estate dates back to 1517 and the 320-hectare property accounts for a quarter of the territory of Estellencs.

It includes extensive forests, olive groves and a large complex of historic buildings.

Importantly, the town’s water supply comes from a natural spring originating on the property. This runs in places a very picturesque and ancient open stone channel, emerging near the Maristel Hotel.

The land and huge building have been up for sale for many years, and now the town hall wishes to acquire it with a €10 million aid package from European Next Generation funds.

The aim is to transform it into a public natural space.

Securing town water supply

“This is a very important project for Estellencs and the entire Serra de Tramuntana,” says Mayor Bernat Isern. “With the acquisition of Son Fortuny, we are not only creating a unique natural space for everyone, but also securing the municipality’s water resources and preserving a piece of valuable cultural heritage.”

The position of the property means that a stretch of more than 23 kilometers in the Serra de Tramuntana including the Puig de Galatzo would then be public land, an invaluable recreational resource for walkers and nature lovers.

Sustainable estate management

Mayor Bernat Isern emphasised that the municipality of Estellencs is committed to the sustainable management of the estate. “We are planning to set up a walker’s refuge hut, an ethnographic museum, an information centre, and a tourist office. The historic buildings could house a point of sale for local products,” he explained. “We also want to promote a model of community management of the area, both in terms of livestock and olive groves.”

Securing water resources also plays a crucial role for Estellencs. “The s’Ull de s’Aigo spring, which supplies our municipality, is located in the territory of Son Fortuny,” says Isern. “With the acquisition of the property, we could build another reservoir and even pump water from other wells.”

The history of the Son Fortuny estate is closely linked to that of Estellencs. Archaeological finds near the buildings indicate an early human settlement in the area.

The 1 May sees the XIV edition of the Cheese and Wine fair taking place at Estellencs.