Lluc archive budget doubled

Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 20:20
Lluc archive. Mayor Antoni Solivelles 2nd left.
Credit: Consell de Mallorca
The Consell de Mallorca has doubled the budget allocated to the Sanctuary of Lluc for the conservation and digitisation of its historic archive, from €35,000 to €70,000 euros.
President of the Consell, Llorenç Galmés said this increase on 23 April was “to help maintain the more than 10,000 parchments, sheets and documents recounting centuries of the history”, which form part of “the island’s historical and cultural heritage”.
Transcription and digitization increases the visibility and retrievability of the stored information, aiding an understanding of history.
The Sanctuary archive is one of the most important collections of documents in Mallorca. It contains thousands of parchments, the oldest of which dates back to 1244, and a large number of historical and modern documents.
Llorenç Galmés says, “The priory books confirm there was a mixed school in Lluc in the sixteenth century”.
An important collection of old musical scores, many of them from the 18th century, are also being catalogued. These are used by the Blauets from the choir school.
Historians from all over the world have visited the archive.
