The Finnish Baseball League in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 8:26

Finnish Baseball Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola will host the first games of the Finnish Baseball League during the weekend of April 27 and 28, in both the men’s and women’s categories. The Jesús Gámez field of the Elola sports complex will be the venue for both games starting at 2pm.

This is one of the most popular sports in Finland and the matches have a great impact, because they are broadcast live on television throughout the country with audiences of between 500,000 and 1 million viewers.

The organisers estimate that around 3,000 spectators will attend this year’s event. “In Fuengirola alone there are more than 5,000 registered Finns, the largest group outside its borders. Fans of what is considered the national sport ahead of hockey are also expected to come from different parts of Andalucia,” said Councillor for Sports and Tourism, Julio Rodríguez.

Regarding ticket prices, the councillor explained that, “a ticket for a single match costs €20. Pensioners and students will be able to watch the match for €15 euos and children for €10. Children under the age of 7 will be able to attend the matches for free. With a two-day ticket you can get to the matches cheaper. The ticket prices are the same in advance as at the ticket office”.

Councillor, José Luis Ponce, explained the important media impact of the event, “This generates an indirect economic benefit in marketing, and makes Fuengirola heard in Finland“.