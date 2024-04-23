By John Ensor • Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 13:14

Stock image of fresh cucumbers. Credit: Tanya Stolyarevskaya/Shutterstck.com

Almeria, renowned as the ‘orchard of Europe’, has once again demonstrated its success in cucumber production, with exports reaching a record-breaking 667,550 million kilos in 2023.

This has generated a staggering €996 million in revenue for Spanish firms, firmly establishing the province as a leader in the market, accounting for 72 per cent of national sales.

Germany remains Almeria’s largest market, purchasing nearly half of the exported cucumbers, totalling 301 million kilos.

However, it is the Swiss who pay a premium, shelling out an average of €1.96 euros per kilo, compared to the €1.49 paid by the German market.

Despite this international success, local producers in Almeria face challenges, receiving only €1.46 per kilo on average. This contrasts sharply with the €2.85 per kilo earned in Guipuzkoa, reflecting the high demand for the limited supply from the Basque region.

The year also saw significant growth in the UK market, which tripled its expenditure on Spanish cucumbers, rising from €55 million to €144 million in 2023.