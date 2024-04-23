Tip Top Mallorca – Awnings, sun blinds, doors and windows

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 23 Apr 2024 • 14:57

Tip Top blinds meeting community standards. Credit: Tip Top

Tip Top began manufacturing awnings in 1986 and now supplies a wide range of sun protection systems,

The name says it all, as Tip Top only works with top manufacturers to create pergolas and bioclimatic awnings that offer total sun protection.

There is no substitute for almost four decades of experience. By keeping abreast of the latest developments, the product range is continuously expanded and updated to provide customers with the latest technologies.

The scourge of too much sun

In Mallorca, sunlight can be a delightful resource but also a scourge. And managing its most extreme aspects is becoming even more important as summers become hotter and longer.

Energy-efficient architectural approaches can use the positive aspects of sunlight and mitigate the negative ones, relying on shading technology for passive solar heating and daylighting.

The effectiveness of shading devices depends on the orientation of the building in relation to the sun. For instance, fixed overhangs are very efficient in shading south-facing windows during summer, when the sun is at a high angle but cannot prevent the low afternoon sun from entering west-facing windows at the hottest times in summer.

Thus, expert advice from a local provider who knows the conditions is a must.

Distributor for best brands in blinds

Tip Top is the official distributor for Markilux solar protection awnings and the authorised partner for Corradi pergolas and bioclimatics. They work with superlative quality manufacturers, such as Llaza, Gaviota, Mitjivilla and Stobag. All the systems are meticulously crafted with top quality materials and are based on extensive research and development. The goal is to supply a long useful life with ease of use throughout.

The firm moved to Son Bugadelles, Calvià in 2007, allowing a further expansion of the range, thus catering to all manner of customer needs.

The product line includes Bandalux indoor curtains, MV line mosquito nets, roller shutters, Deceuninck PVC windows and the highest quality and design aluminium windows and doors.

Automated and intelligent systems were then added to the range, with certification as a “Somfy expert” in 2008.

Intelligent houses

Motorisation of awnings provides a more precise drive and helps optimise operation. The motorised Somfy systems have sensors to automatically detect wind, light and rain, so customers can control sun protection systems and indoor curtains from a phone or tablet.

Tip Top supplies products to both private individuals and high-volume clients such estate agencies, architects, builders and interior designers.

Whether for a new build or a refurbishment, an apartment building, a house or a villa, Tip Top always strives to maintain the highest standards in the industry.

The head office and showroom are located in Son Bugadelles, Santa Ponsa, where various products are on display, brochures are available and an assessor is on hand to help customers find the highest quality products with optimum design and extreme durability.

Address: Son Bugadelles, Passaje 19 Marzo, 10, Santa Ponsa.

Phone: 971 69 30 04