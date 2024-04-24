Almeria demonstration against bullfighting

By John Ensor • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 18:55

Stock image of a bullfight. Credit: George M. Groutas/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

A pro-active group in Almeria is seeking signatures to repeal one of Spain’s heritage laws.

The initiative, promoted by Almeria’s Anti-bullfighting Association, ‘It is not my Culture’ seeks to gather 500,000 signatures to repeal the law declaring bullfighting a cultural heritage of Spain.

Over the last weekend of April, volunteers from the association will be at Plaza de las Velas in Almeria from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm to support citizen participation in this significant nationwide campaign.

Presented by animal rights groups last January and processed by the Congress of Deputies in early February, the Popular Legislative Initiative aims to remove the protection granted by Law 18/2013, which prevents autonomous communities from legislating on this matter.

The Almeria association, ‘Torture is Not Culture’, supports the view that Spanish culture, rich and varied, does not need to include practices that cause animal suffering.

According to various studies, the majority of Spaniards in the 21st century consider that bullfighting does not reflect the ethical and cultural values of contemporary society.

Data from the Ministry of Culture’s 2018-2019 survey on cultural habits show that only 8.0 per cent of the population attended bullfighting events annually.

Further studies, like the 2022 BBVA Foundation survey, reveal that eight out of ten Spaniards oppose the use of animals in bullfighting.

In addition, a 2019 survey found that more than 50 per cent of Spaniards support banning or limiting bullfighting.