By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 20:16

Cheers to summer: La Caleta's chiringuito finally reopens. Chiringuitos del Sol / Facebook.

Beachgoers welcomed the reopening of the first chiringuito (beach bar) in La Caleta, Cabo Roig, on April 20.

The opening saw the end to the fifteen-month closure since the contract expired in January 2023.

The Orihuela City Council estimates a loss of €3M due to the closure of beach bars.

However, with the reopening, the municipal coffers are anticipated to receive almost €2M, compared to the €900,000 obtained under the previous contract.

The next chiringuito scheduled to open at some point during the week starting April 23, is La Glea.

It is anticipated that the chiringuitos in Cala Bosque, La Zenia, a popular spot among customers, will also open on April 27, followed by the one in Cala Capitán. B

y the beginning of May, four out of the six planned chiringuitos should be operational, after delays in the awarding process prevented them from opening in time for Easter.

Except for the La Glea restaurant service, the first three chiringuitos to reopen have been awarded to the previous concessionaire, Chiringuitos del Sol.