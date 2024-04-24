Europe Day gig in Almeria

By John Ensor •
Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 15:48
Image of the clasijazz venue.
Credit: clasijazz/Facebook.com
Europe Day will be remembered with a free celebratory concert by the Clasijazz quartet,
The annual celebration of Europe Day on May 9, marks a pivotal moment for peace and unity across the continent.
In a fitting tribute to these noble aims, particularly during these challenging times, music emerges as a powerful force for breaking down barriers and building bridges between different nations and cultures.
The date commemorates the anniversary of the historic Schuman Declaration in 1950. In it, Robert Schuman presented a vision for a new kind of political collaboration in Europe.
The declaration aimed to make the very idea of war among European nations an unthinkable scenario. Schuman’s ground-breaking proposal laid the foundations for what is now the European Union.
This year, the University of Almeria’s European Documentation Centre, in collaboration with ClasiJazz of Almeria, is championing peace through music.
The free-of-charge event will be taking place on the evening of Thursday, May 9 at 10:00 pm. Everyone is warmly invited to the Clasijazz Quartet concert for an unforgettable evening, of music and friendship.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
