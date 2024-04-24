Fighting illegal sports betting

By John Smith • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 18:07

The workshop organised by the IOC and UEFA Credit: IOC/Greg Martin

In recent years, much has been made of illegal sports betting whereby bribes have been paid to competitors or officials in order to manipulate a result.

With online betting so much easier nowadays, there is a great deal of pressure being put on sports bodies to ensure that this practice is curtailed a s much as possible.

Olympics and Euro 2024 are almost upon us

A recent summit/workshop was held in Lausanne Switzerland which was organised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and UEFA both of whom have their headquarters in that country.

With the 2024 Olympics being held in Paris and Euro 2024 in Germany, the two organisations invited a number of interested parties to attend in order to discuss the creation of a coordinated strategy to identify suspicious betting activity and to prevent match fixing.

Seminar in Switzerland

Gibraltar which is home to the headquarters of a number of online betting companies was invited to attend as it acts as a gambling regulator on the Rock and had also investigated allegations of match fixing in Gibraltar matches although this was never proven.

In March of this year, the Gibraltar Football Association hosted a UEFA Seminar on match fixing in Gibraltar which was also attended by representatives from the Gambling Division.

In 2022/23, the Gibraltar Gambling Division received 42 betting integrity reports from gambling operators, 13 requests for assistance from the Olympic movement Unit of the Prevention of Manipulation of Sports competitions and was involved with a large number of exchanges with domestic and international sports governing bodies as well as legal departments.