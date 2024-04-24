Get your air conditioning with Climazone

By Marina Lorente • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 19:04

Vans/ Credit: Climazone

ClimaZone ELX SL is a trusted name in climate control solutions, situated in Crevillente and serving around Costa Blanca and Costa Calida.

With a steadfast commitment to offering the best in air conditioning technology, ClimaZone ELX SL sources leading brands such as Gree, Hisense, Mitsubishi Electric, Daikin, LG, Fujitsu, Panasonic, and Toshiba. When you request a free quote, you not only receive an estimate encompassing the selected model’s cost but also inclusive of IVA and installation charges.

ClimaZone ELX is a family run business and distinguishes itself with over four decades of unparalleled expertise in the air conditioning industry, showcasing their exceptional professionalism. With this wealth of knowledge and expertise, they provide tailored advice on selecting suitable units for your property and also provide a re gassing service.

Smooth and dedicated service

Moreover, their dedication to ensuring smooth, uninterrupted operation extends beyond mere installation. Regular servicing, conducted by their team of engineers is emphasised to maintain peak performance and safeguard manufacturer warranties.

From private residences to commercial establishments, ClimaZone ELX SL has left an indelible mark with its meticulous approach to installations. Specialising in split, multi-split, and ducted systems, their portfolio boasts thousands of successful installations.

To further underscore their commitment to customer satisfaction, ClimaZone ELX SL maintain accessibility as a core value. Operating hours from 9 am to 5 pm ensure a reliable point of contact. Moreover, their mobile line remains active round-the-clock, ensuring assistance during emergencies or to address any queries.

Simply dial the office at 965 468 068 or reach out directly to Steve at 607 337 104, or email info@climazone.net

SPONSORED