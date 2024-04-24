Gravina: Ronda’s twin in Italy

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 8:41

Gravina and Ronda twinned Photo: Ronda Town Hall

Gravina is a small clone of Ronda which is located in Puglia, the boot of Italy, several thousand kilometres from Malaga. The similarity between the two towns is hard to believe and for the magazine Viajar they “could well be twins” because of their similar characteristics. “At first glance it is difficult to find more than 5 differences”, reported the magazine.

Gravina and Ronda share more than just their majestic bridge. Geographically there are also similarities. While Ronda remains stately on the plateau that cuts the gorge of the Guadalevín river, Gravina also has a similar gorge eroded by the Gravina stream, a tributary of the river Bradano.

Now, Ronda Town Hall has signed with the Comune of Gravina, a protocol of intentions to start a twinning procedure between the two towns, due to the many similarities they have in historical, landscape, social and economic areas.

The mayors of both towns highlighted all the things that unite the two municipalities and therefore bring them closer, despite their distance, such as their two bridges, which link both parts of the city, a historical past, their caves and grottoes, the production of oils, cheeses and wines, and an economy very focused on agriculture and livestock production.

Above all, the people in charge of Gravina are very interested in learning about Ronda’s tourist management, which has made it one of the most visited cities in Andalucia.

Although the Italian town has great potential in terms of its heritage and historical resources, the promotion of its tourism is underdeveloped. For this reason, they intend to maintain regular contact with those responsible for Turismo Ronda, with the aim of learning more about the activity and the projects it develops.

The signing of this agreement took place during the San Giorgio Fair, an agricultural, livestock and gastronomic event very similar to the one that takes place in Ronda during May.