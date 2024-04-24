Mojacar film fest success

By John Ensor •
Image from the Mojacar Film Festival.
Credit: ayuntamiento de mojacar
The III Short Film Competition in Mojacar has concluded, attracting around 700 attendees to the Multi-Uses Centre from April 12 to 20.
The event, a hub for Almeria filmmakers, featured screenings at 9:00 pm and 11:00 pm to accommodate working attendees which filled the venue to capacity.
The presence of actor Juan Riba, renowned for roles in Centro Medico, Caronte, and La que se avecina, marked a highlight.
Riba, familiar with Mojacar from his childhood, engaged with the community and was honoured at the closing gala, and was presented with a marble indalo.
Francisco Garcia, Mojacar’s mayor, praised the event, highlighting the ‘creation, innovation and passion’ achieved through short but powerful stories. He commended local students for their contributions, stating they ‘demonstrate the talent of the young people of Mojacar.’
The festival also served as a platform to showcase diverse cinematic voices, described by Garcia as an ‘excellent showcase of the world of cinema’ and a ‘window to new opportunities to connect on a deeper level.’
With a successful third edition wrapped up, anticipation builds for next year’s event, promising to enhance Mojacar’s role in the cinematic landscape.
