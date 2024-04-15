Almeria Western Film Festival 2024

By Julian Phillips • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 10:45

Under new leadership the Western Film Festival in Tabernas. Credit: Creative Commons

Europe’s sole Western genre film festival, the Almeria Western Film Festival (AWFF), has unveiled the dates for its 14th edition.

Scheduled from October 10 to 13, 2024, in Tabernas, the four-day extravaganza aims to celebrate both national and international Western cinema, spotlighting iconic Western towns such as Oasys MiniHollywood, Fort Bravo Texas Hollywood, and Western Leone.

Enthusiasts and fans of Westerns can anticipate a diverse programme, including feature films, short films, tribute awards, and parallel activities. Newly appointed director Juan Francisco Viruega, a seasoned Almerian screenwriter, director, and producer, brings a wealth of expertise to the helm. Having previously directed the festival in 2016, 2017, and 2018, Viruega’s understanding of the genre and the local landscape ensures a promising future for AWFF.

Confidence in the new director

Mayor Jose Diaz of Tabernas expressed confidence in Viruega’s leadership, while outgoing director Guillermo de Oliveira reflected on his tenure with gratitude, pledging support for the transition. The Tabernas Town Hall praised De Oliveira’s contributions and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Viruega, alongside his team, is committed to enhancing AWFF’s legacy, focusing on social, cultural, and territorial value. Plans for the festival’s official sections will be announced shortly, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees and further solidifying AWFF’s status as a premier event in the film, cultural, and tourism spheres.