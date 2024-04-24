Ronda strikes a chord

By Kevin Fraser Park •
This year the eighth edition of the Ronda International Guitar Festival 2024 is celebrated between June 4 and 8 featuring a total of 7 concerts with the participation of 20 artists from 7 countries.
All concerts are held in the incomparable setting of the Convent of Santo Domingo de Ronda.
The Ronda International Guitar Festival is an annual festival dedicated to music in general and the Spanish guitar in particular. The eighth edition of the festival will feature artists from Spain, Italy, Venezuela, Czech Republic, Argentina, Croatia and Germany.
The Festival turns the city of Ronda into an annual international meeting point for music and guitar lovers from different countries. During five days, internationally renowned artists from different countries and different genres will perform on stage.
The festival strives to highlight the versatility and diversity of guitar styles: classical, romantic, flamenco, jazz and contemporary, that will appeal to the musical tastes of a wide audience.
