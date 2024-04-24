Snow for St George

By Annette Christmas • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 10:42

Snow on Puig Major, 23 April. Alberto Darder

An unexpected present arrived on 23 April, traditionally a day for gifting books and roses in Mallorca.

Light snowfall in the mountains had IB3 Weatherman Alberto Darder, responsible for weather reports from Puig Major, posting a video from the highest mountain in Mallorca.

Light snow showers forecast

After a cold night, the forecast for 24 April was possible light showers with hail or snow above 1,000 m, followed by sunshine and temperatures of 18°C to 20°C in the days to come.

Snow is not unknown in April, although temperatures frequently rise dramatically from around the middle of the month onwards.