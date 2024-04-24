Snow for St George

By Annette Christmas •
Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 10:42
Snow on Puig Major, 23 April.
Alberto Darder
An unexpected present arrived on 23 April, traditionally a day for gifting books and roses in Mallorca.
Light snowfall in the mountains had IB3 Weatherman Alberto Darder, responsible for weather reports from Puig Major, posting a video from the highest mountain in Mallorca.
After a cold night, the forecast for 24 April was possible light showers with hail or snow above 1,000 m, followed by sunshine and temperatures of 18°C to 20°C in the days to come.
Snow is not unknown in April, although temperatures frequently rise dramatically from around the middle of the month onwards.
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
