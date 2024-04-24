Swedish chiropractors improve your health

By Marina Lorente • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 17:02

The clinic / Swedish chiropractor

Since its establishment in 2020, Swedish Chiropractor has swiftly become an integral component of healthcare in Los Dolses, providing a diverse range of manual treatments.

Founded by Jonas Olsson and Caroline Rindeström, distinguished alumni of the prestigious Scandinavian Academy of Chiropractic in Sweden, the clinic’s genesis was inspired by their shared vision of establishing a haven where individuals could access holistic care to nurture their overall well-being. Following years of dedicated service within the Swedish public health system, their relocation to Spain marked the genesis of this transformative venture.

At the heart of Swedish Chiropractor lies an unwavering commitment to tailored care, meticulously addressing the unique needs of every patient who walks through their doors. Their diverse team, comprising skilled chiropractors, physiotherapists, naprapaths, and personal trainers, embodies a holistic approach to wellness.

Within their expansive repertoire of services, patients encounter a spectrum of offerings, ranging from full-body massages to specialised sports massages engineered to facilitate athletic injury recovery, and the innovative shock wave therapy. What distinguishes them is their holistic ethos, seamlessly weaving disciplines like yoga, pilates, and strength training into personalised treatment plans, steering individuals towards a trajectory of optimal health and vitality.

holistic well-being

Through their collective expertise and unwavering dedication, Swedish Chiropractor has cultivated an environment characterised by unwavering support and empowerment. Recognising the transformative potential of education, they remain steadfastly committed to arming individuals with the knowledge and tools requisite for informed decisions concerning their health and well-being.

Their philosophy revolves around the conviction that by empowering patients with information and resources, they can effectively seize control of their health journey, culminating in enhanced outcomes and a profound sense of agency over their holistic well-being.

Central to the ethos of Swedish Chiropractor is an unshakable belief in the foundational principles of open communication, unwavering honesty, and genuine empathy. They maintain that fostering transparent dialogues, upholding integrity in all interactions, and forging empathetic connections with each individual under their care are indispensable tenets for realising optimal health outcomes and nurturing enduring patient-provider relationships.

For Jonas and Caroline, the journey with Swedish Chiropractor is a testament to their unwavering passion for growth and evolution while remaining steadfast to their core values of integrity, compassion, and excellence in patient care. Their aspiration is to share their expertise and educate fellow professionals in their proven, successful method. As they chart the course forward, their unwavering goal remains unaltered: to guide and inspire their patients towards the attainment of optimal well-being, empowering them to lead lives imbued with fulfilment and vitality.

If you want to start making your health a priority, don’t hesitate to put yourself in the best hands and visit the clinic.

Contact them

They are open monday to thursday from 8.30am to 6.00pm and fridays from 8.30am to 5pm.

Los Dolses Centro Comercial, local 132

03189 Orihuela Costa, Alicante

contact@swedishchiropractor.com

+34 657 231 477

SPONSORED