Torre del Mar’s colour run raises funds

Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 11:11
Colourful community fun.
Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall.
TORRE del Mar’s beachfront was a kaleidoscope of hues as the VII Colour Run took place, drawing over 500 participants in support of Actea Axarquía an association dedicated to people with Autism. Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez of Vélez-Málaga, alongside councillors Celestino Rivas, Manuel Gutiérrez, David Segura, Ana Belén Zapata, and Beatriz Gálvez, joined the festive event.
The event, held on a beautiful Sunday morning on April 14, saw runners doused in vibrant colours as they ran along the scenic route by the beach. Laughter filled the air as participants, young and old, embraced the spirit of community and charity.
Organized to benefit Actea Axarquía, a local nonprofit organisation, the Colour Run not only promoted health and fitness but also served a noble cause. Funds raised from the event will contribute to Actea Axarquía’s initiatives, furthering their support for the community.
The Colour Run not only painted smiles on faces but also highlighted the unity and generosity within Torre del Mar’s community, showcasing the power of coming together for a common goal.
