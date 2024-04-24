By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 19:30

Wright back to the 90s Photo: Facebook / Olivia's

Step into a time machine of flavour and fun at Olivia’s La Cala, in the heart of Costa del Sol with an exclusive event ‘Wright Back to the 90s Brunch Party’ on Friday May 3 from 1pm to 5pm.

Get ready to groove like it’s the ’90s again at Olivias’s La Cala for the ultimate throwback experience with live DJs, DJ Fuller and DJ Callum, and the magnificent Demian Arroyo Sax with a mix of classic beats.

The chefs are ready to serve up a mouth-watering selection that’s as flavourful as the ’90s were vibrant. Choose from specially curated options: €45 per person for a gourmet brunch selection, where each dish is crafted to perfection, offering a contemporary twist on classic brunch favourites. For €65 per person you can upgrade your experience with a bottomless option. Savour the brunch menu along with unlimited Prosecco, draft beer, and wine for two full hours.

Experience the nostalgia, enjoy the delectable brunch, and get into the groove; it’s not just a party; it’s an era coming alive, only at Olivia’s La Cala. Book your table now by emailing reservations@oliviaslacala.com or sending a WhatsApp message to +34 608 784 367.