By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 8:01

Alicante Port sets sail for record-breaking passenger numbers. Image: Puerto de Alicante.

In 2024 and 2025, Alicante Port Authority has ambitious plans to surpass the historical passenger records achieved last year.

With 95 scheduled stopovers and an estimated 215 thousand passengers for this year, and 107 scheduled stopovers with over 250 thousand estimated passengers for next year, the port is poised to reach unprecedented figures.

This year alone represents a 30 per cent growth compared to 2023, with an economic impact of close to €60M throughout the province.

According to a recent study by the Alicante Costa Blanca Association, it is estimated that during stopovers, approximately 88 per cent of passengers disembark from the cruise either to take scheduled excursions or to visit the city, with an average expenditure of €74 per cruise passenger.

With an average stopover of two days, nearly nine thousand people will have embarked on visits and excursions from the port, contributing approximately more than €600,000 to local businesses or services.