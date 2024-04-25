By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 12:56

Brewing brilliance: Helsinki roastery introduces 'AI-conic' coffee blend. Image: Kaffa Roastery / Facebook.

A Helsinki-based artisan coffee roastery recently unveiled a groundbreaking coffee blend, made with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

This innovative step aims to explore how technology can enhance processes in an industry known for its manual work.

Kaffa Roastery, a well-known name in Finland’s coffee scene, introduced the new blend called “AI-conic.”

Finland, with its high coffee consumption of 12 kilogrammes per person annually, is an ideal market for this AI-inspired creation.

Developed in collaboration with a local AI consultancy, the blend features carefully chosen beans, primarily from Brazil’s Fazenda Pinhal, along with varieties from Colombia, Ethiopia, and Guatemala.

Using advanced AI algorithms, the project aimed to break away from traditional flavour profiles and appeal to coffee lovers.

Hampf, a representative from Kaffa Roastery, explained the process: “We provided the AI with detailed descriptions of our coffee types and flavours, asking it to create a new blend.”

This partnership resulted in “AI-conic,” known for its balanced mix of sweetness and ripe fruit notes.

What’s interesting is that the AI chose a blend of four different types of coffee beans, rather than the usual two or three.

Despite initial scepticism, blind testing confirmed the blend’s excellence, with Kaffa’s experts agreeing that no human adjustments were necessary.