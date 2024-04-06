By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 15:07

Green leaders of Europe: Norway, Austria, Finland, Iceland and Sweden. Image: Visit Norway / Facebook.

A recent study by solar experts at Hemsol found that Norway leads the way as the most environmentally friendly country in Europe.

Austria comes in second, followed by Finland, Iceland, and Sweden.

Norway grabbed the top spot mainly because it uses a lot of renewable energy.

Even though it has high carbon dioxide emissions per person and lots of farmland, Norway is committed to being eco-friendly.

It signed the Paris Agreement in 2016 and plans to reach net-zero carbon dioxide emissions between 2045 and 2055.

Norway also helps other countries access clean energy and supports efforts to save tropical forests.

Austria is second and stands out for having the most people using public transportation in Europe.

Austrians are choosing more eco-friendly ways to travel instead of relying on cars.

Austria also recycles a lot, even though it ranks sixth in carbon dioxide emissions.

Finland takes third place and recently put into action a strong Climate Act starting from July 1, 2022.

This law sets tough goals for reducing emissions by 2030 and 2050.

Finland aims to cut carbon emissions significantly compared to 1990 levels and become carbon neutral by 2035.

Iceland is fourth, with very low carbon dioxide emissions and using the most renewable energy in Europe.

It wants to be carbon neutral before 2040 and has big plans to cut greenhouse gases by 2030, outlined in a detailed Climate Action Plan.

Sweden rounds out the top five, known for its large forests and heavy use of renewable energy.

Sweden plans to eliminate net greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, with laws in place to make big cuts in emissions by then compared to 1990 levels.