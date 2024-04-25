DAMA Festival of Movement in Denia

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 11:56
DAMA Festival in Denia
Credit: Dama Festival, Facebook
This year, Denia´s pioneering DAMA Festival takes place on May 4, highlighting the talents of the region in dance and performance shows across the town streets.
Initiated by Denia´s City Council and the artistic director, Isabela Alfaro, the festival explores the wide genres of street performance, including circus, modern, classic dance and flamenco. The performers will cover the streets across the Carrer Marques de Campo and Placa del Consell, transforming Denia into an immersive theatre experience.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.