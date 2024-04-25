DAMA Festival of Movement in Denia

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 11:56

DAMA Festival in Denia Credit: Dama Festival, Facebook

This year, Denia´s pioneering DAMA Festival takes place on May 4, highlighting the talents of the region in dance and performance shows across the town streets.

Initiated by Denia´s City Council and the artistic director, Isabela Alfaro, the festival explores the wide genres of street performance, including circus, modern, classic dance and flamenco. The performers will cover the streets across the Carrer Marques de Campo and Placa del Consell, transforming Denia into an immersive theatre experience.

11.12am Participatory Act “I Love Dancing but I´m Dead” at Carrer Marques de Camp invites public participating, dancing through fatigue, stress and insecurities. 12.30pm Flamenco Cu Cu at Carrer Marques de Campo present traditional Flamenco, renovated with the exploration of relationship dynamics and passionate tension. 1pm Contemporary Dance “Tropico” by C.I.A. Morocco – the winners of the Best Street Art Show 2023 by the Valencian AAEE Awards, explore Latin dance, bringing it back to its roots. 5.30pm Insomnia Nuevo Circ at Carrer Marques de Campo manipulates the bodies of the performers in a circus show, playing with gravity and rhythm. 6pm Contemporary Dance “Umbra” by Walter & Ainhoa at Carrer Marques de Campo. The young Valencian duo explores the power struggles in relationships, fusing love and hatred. 6.45pm Dance Schools of Denia perform at Placa del Consell, featuring Senti School, Pas de Quatre School, Babylon School and EsMov Collective; exhbiting the best local talent. 7:45pm Dance and Circus “Indala” by the David Vento Dance Theatre – the winner of 1st Prize in the Competition for Young Creators of Madrid City Council at Placa del Consell. An intercultural dance performance, fusing circus wheel art, physical theatre and modern dance to delve into the nature of human beings.