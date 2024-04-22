Athletic festival in Denia

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 9:23

Volta a Peu Denia Credit: ValenAlcala, X

Denia´s athletic festival, the Volta a Peu, brought together more than 1,400 adults and 300 children in a celebration of local sports culture.

The 2024 edition of the Volta a Peu took place on April 20 as the participants raced down the streets of Denia, challenging and uplifting each other.

The festival, organised by the CA Denia Corre with the collaboration of the Local Police and Guardia Civil, highlighted the importance of athleticism in Costa Blanca, filling the town with a diverse and international mix of sports clubs.

The men’s race was led by Fran de la Insua, the representative of CA Kilometre 42, who won with an impressive racing time of 31.15. Closely following, came his teammate, Isidro Salvador Tormo who finished just one second behind and Moha Rida from CE Llebeig Javea.

In the women’s team, the top three racers were Isabel Ferrer, Andrea Abad and Marta Perez from the teams CE Llebeig Javea, CA Publidom and CA Cametes.