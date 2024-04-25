By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 13:26

Flavours and sounds of Villena: Street market takes over Paseo Chapí. Image: Alacant street market / Facebook.

From Friday, April 26, starting at 6:00.PM until Sunday, April 28, ending at 6:00.PM, Alicante Street Market culture will transform the Paseo Chapí in Villena.

The fair will feature 12 vintage food trucks serving up delights for every palate, including Tex-Mex cuisine, hot dogs, hamburgers, and crepes.

Munch away while enjoying live entertainment.

Nena Daconte taking the stage on Friday, April 26, at 9:30.PM.

On Saturday night, enjoy performances by Fusa Nocta at 9:30.PM and Almacor from Villena at 11:00.PM, fresh from their appearance at the Benidorm Fest.

During the mornings, tribute acts including The Liverpool Band, celebrating the timeless music of The Beatles, and Radio Days, delivering the best hits of the 80s and 90s, will grace the stage.

For the little ones, Clown Edy and Magician Kachinocheve will provide entertainment.

Additionally, DJ Alicante Street will keep the atmosphere lively throughout the three-day event whenever live performances are on pause.

Quench your thirst at the drink bars offering beer, soft drinks, and mojitos.

Best of all, admission to the concerts and activities is free.