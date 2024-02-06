By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 12:42

Global trending triumph as Benidorm Fest takes centre stage. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm / Facebook.

Benidorm Fest continues to shine in the spotlight leading the ratings on February 3 with an impressive 16.6 per cent share and 1,977,000 viewers.

Over 5.2 million people tuned in to watch at least one minute of the gala.

Notably, the data among the younger audience is striking, with a commanding 31 per cent share in the 13 to 24-year-old group, while the 25 to 44-year-old group achieved 24.9 per cent.

On February 2 when the second semi-final took place, the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) witnessed the Benidorm Fest once again trending nationally and globally.

The hashtags on the platform #benidormfestsemi2, #benidormfest2024, and #benidormfest claimed the top spot in national and international trends, tracking in 24 countries.

Throughout the day, there were 132,703 total mentions, with 104,728 during the gala’s broadcast hours, potentially reaching 437 million people.

Spain took the lead in social media engagement with a 61.44 per cent audience, followed by Argentina (15.99 per cent), Colombia (6.71 per cent), and the United States (1.93 per cent).

The event also garnered posts from countries like Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Japan.