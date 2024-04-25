Gourmet Salon 2024 spotlight on Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 13:13

Celebrating Axarquía's Culinary Heritage Image: Shutterstock/ Caron Badkin

THE renowned Gourmet Salon 2024, a globally significant fair dedicated exclusively to gastronomic products, took place from April 22 to 25 at the Ifema fairgrounds in Madrid, celebrating the 37th year of the event. This year, the spotlight fell on the Axarquía region as the Consortium representing the towns of Axarquía and APTA promoted their trademark, ‘Axarquía, Mediterranean Diet Region’.

Axarquía Takes Center Stage

Jorge Martín, President of the Consortium, emphasised the aim for all 31 towns to be associated with this gastronomic legacy, highlighting its role as a vital economic driver. According to Martín, agriculture, through gastronomy, has emerged as a growing tourism sector.

Promoting Mediterranean Gastronomy

Meanwhile, Jesús Pérez Atencia, Vice President of Tourism for the Axarquía Consortium, reiterated their dedication to promoting the ‘Axarquía, Mediterranean Diet’ brand, focusing on local treasures like fish from Caleta Port, subtropical fruits, olive oil, and raisins. During the event, they held live gastronomic presentations and a video promoting the destination, alongside collaborations with renowned chefs and wineries.

Past Accolades and Culinary Excellence

With past accolades under their belt, including Chef Pablo Vega’s recognition as the Best Chef at the 2023 Gourmet Salon, Axarquía’s presence was an unforgettable culinary experience at this year’s event.

