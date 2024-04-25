Gourmet Salon 2024 spotlight on Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 13:13
Celebrating Axarquía's Culinary Heritage
Image: Shutterstock/ Caron Badkin
THE renowned Gourmet Salon 2024, a globally significant fair dedicated exclusively to gastronomic products, took place from April 22 to 25 at the Ifema fairgrounds in Madrid, celebrating the 37th year of the event. This year, the spotlight fell on the Axarquía region as the Consortium representing the towns of Axarquía and APTA promoted their trademark, ‘Axarquía, Mediterranean Diet Region’.
Jorge Martín, President of the Consortium, emphasised the aim for all 31 towns to be associated with this gastronomic legacy, highlighting its role as a vital economic driver. According to Martín, agriculture, through gastronomy, has emerged as a growing tourism sector.
Meanwhile, Jesús Pérez Atencia, Vice President of Tourism for the Axarquía Consortium, reiterated their dedication to promoting the ‘Axarquía, Mediterranean Diet’ brand, focusing on local treasures like fish from Caleta Port, subtropical fruits, olive oil, and raisins. During the event, they held live gastronomic presentations and a video promoting the destination, alongside collaborations with renowned chefs and wineries.
With past accolades under their belt, including Chef Pablo Vega’s recognition as the Best Chef at the 2023 Gourmet Salon, Axarquía’s presence was an unforgettable culinary experience at this year’s event.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.