By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 17:38

Harmonising the streets: Elche launches Music in the Squares. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Elche has launched an exciting new series of concerts titled ‘Música en las Plazas’ (Music in the Squares).

The programme features 15 concerts set to take place in the most iconic squares of the city on Saturdays throughout April, May, June, and July.

The inaugural concert of ‘Music in the Squares’ will coincide with the Book Fair on April 20 at 12:15.PM in the Plaza de Santa Isabel.

The Elche Symphonic Band will kick off the series with a concert filled with surprises.

Subsequent Saturdays will feature concerts in squares such as Plaza de las Flores, Plaza de Baix, Plaza Mayor del Raval, the Congress Centre, and others located in neighbourhoods like Carrús, Altabix, Pla, and Sector V.

Additionally, the concerts will extend to districts including Torrellano, La Hoya, and Matola.

Irene Ruiz, the Councillor for Culture, confirmed: “We are transforming our streets into cultural urban spaces, serving as stages for the finest municipal bands and music groups from Elche.”

“The diverse range of entertainment will cover music genres from jazz, rock, blues, and pop to film soundtrack concerts, brass bands, and pasodobles.”