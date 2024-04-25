High tech upgrade from Finland

By John Ensor •
The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, is a high-quality recording studio on wheels thanks to a significant upgrade from Finnish audio experts, Genelec.
In April 2024, Genelec was enlisted to revamp the Lennon Bus with a Dolby Atmos-certified 7.1.4 monitoring system, featuring eleven of their smart active monitors and a subwoofer.
This advanced setup enhances the existing suite of equipment on the mobile studio, which tours both the US and Europe, enriching the creative experiences of young individuals across these regions.
Genelec is a global leader in the manufacturer of active loudspeaker systems based in Iisalmi, Finland. Their products can be found in professional recording studios all around the world and are regularly used in broadcasting and movie production.
The Lennon Buses in the US and Europe aim to empower youth and communities by offering free multimedia workshops and events.
Since launching in 1998, these programs have engaged millions of students in creating music, films, and other digital media content that expresses their views and creativity.
Activities include songwriting, crafting music videos, and producing documentaries. Each bus is equipped with a trio of producers and educators who guide participants in various group sizes.
The buses are a staple at public gatherings and educational conferences, promoting collaboration and creativity to envision a peaceful future.
Good News From Finland reported that Brian Rothschild, co-founder and executive director of the Lennon Bus, praised the long-standing partnership with Genelec, acknowledging their shared values and commitment to quality.
‘People sometimes are surprised that we’re bringing such a high-quality studio to students,’ Rothschild commented. He highlighted the importance of reaching underserved communities, noting, ‘We go to a lot of underserved communities and places where they’ve never seen – or most importantly heard – anything like this.’
The professional-grade facilities recently attracted Wu-Tang Clan member RZA, who mixed tracks for his latest album while touring with the bus.
In a move towards environmental sustainability, the bus has also been fitted with solar panels and lithium-ion batteries, aligning with Genelec’s sustainability ethos.
This initiative, founded by Yoko Ono and Rothschild in 1998, continues to provide a platform for young creators to produce original art and media, underlining the power of innovative partnerships in education and the arts.
