Mike Senker – Getting on my nerves

By Mike Senker • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 17:32

I’ve always fancied going to Australia until I started watching a daytime TV show called Nothing to Declare.

Wow what a mad performance it is to get in. I’ve seen people get fined for having a banana in their carry on. There are so many rules and regulations it’s scary. I’m sure that it’s all carefully worked out and mostly necessary. I’ve even seen people have their shoes confiscated until they are treated because they had mud on them. Mind you, some of the stuff punters don’t declare is nuts too (actually you can’t take nuts in either!) Mostly travellers from Asia seem to think that there are no supermarkets or restaurants there. The amount of food they try and smuggle in is incredible. Anyway, it’s too far and at my age I can’t afford to lose a day travelling.

Interesting phone call from my daughter the other day who is in Ibiza at moment. ‘Dad I’ve just gone to the cash machine and it’s not working and I’ve got no money. Can you send €10 to so and so by Bizum?’ I did it but only because I live in Spain and Bizum only works in Spain and it was the only way he could get paid apart from cash. I don’t understand how so many people will not listen to me and heed my warning. Do not depend on plastic. Always carry some cash with you. It doesn’t have to be fortunes – €20 minimum. Just do it! I think I’ve seen that phrase used somewhere before.

Just watched a remake of a movie called Roadhouse. The original starred the late, great Patrick Swayze and was fantastic. The remake, on the other hand, was a pile of dog doo, terrible and whoever thought Connor McGregor was the right man for the villain should be fired immediately. Stop doing remakes of good movies, it’s a cop out. There must be some great scripts out but it seems someone thinks it’s better to take the lazy way out and ruin a good old action movie.

A message to Ben Affleck’s kid – your grandfather’s funeral reading is not the best time to let everyone know you have decided to change gender. I don’t care what you identify as, that’s your business, and I hope it all works out great for you. But that wasn’t the time or place. This whole entitlement crap is getting on my nerves. Just have a little thought for others.

