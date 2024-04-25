By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 13:15

Power to the people: How supermarket policy ignited collective action. Image: Robert Kneschke / Shutterstock.com.

In France, a major supermarket chain decided to stop accepting cash, sparking a response from a group of 50 individuals who came up with a plan.

They organised a big shopping event, filling their shopping trolleys to the brim and choosing human-operated checkouts instead of automated ones.

When it was time to pay, each person used cash instead of cards.

The impact was immediate.

Supermarket staff were overwhelmed, and management was thrown off balance.

Despite the chaos, the group stayed calm and insisted politely on paying with cash, not giving in to other options.

Faced with such strong resistance, the supermarket quickly changed course and started accepting cash again.

Similar acts of group defiance have been seen in other places too.

At petrol stations, customers have filled up their tanks but paid with cash inside.

In restaurants, groups of friends have left their phones and cards behind, choosing to pay with cash.

This trend shows up in many parts of daily life in France, proving the power of organised groups.

It’s when people come together with a purpose that they can challenge the way things are.

The lesson is clear: when a community acts together, even against tough odds, they have a big impact.