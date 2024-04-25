Quironsalud Marbella – Arthroscopy

By EWN • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 14:51

Arthroscopy is the surgical technique offering the best results in sports injuries

The Wrist, Hand and Shoulder Unit of the Orthopaedic and Traumatology Surgery Department of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital receives a high number of consultations on account of sports injuries deriving from the practice of golf, tennis/padel and water sports

When a part of the body becomes injured, the main objective of the specialists is to restore the affected area using a process that ensures a fast recovery in the shortest time possible and with the least amount of complications. In the words of Doctor Lucila Keil, an expert of the Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology Department of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital, “the most current and minimally-invasive therapy solutions are sought in order to obtain the best results”.

The Wrist, Hand and Shoulder Unit where the expert works is a reference in the area on account of its development and application of these new techniques in the operating theatre. As she explains “we perform arthroscopy procedures on wrist and hand fractures, arthroscopy treatments on shoulders, microsurgical techniques for the resolution of hand nerve and tendon injuries, rotator cuff injuries, shoulder instability, etc.”

Arthroscopy is a minimally-invasive approach that, in the Doctor’s words, “allows us to work inside the joints without the need to make incisions to the skin. It is, therefore, less painful and notably reduces the risk of complications while the recovery times become shorter”. This last point is highly valuable, especially in sports when an injury can mean a sportsperson missing out on a whole season.

At the Wrist, Hand and Shoulder Unit of the Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology Department of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital, the diagnosis of injuries taking place while practicing a variety of sports is habitual. Doctor Keil assures that “we receive a high number of consultations on account of sports injuries deriving from the practice of golf, tennis/padel and more frequently now, all activities associated with water sports such as Kite Surf or Wing Foil”.

The addition of Lucila Keil to the team of experts is one of the results of our objective to consolidate our medical centre’s project. “We continue to add new techniques to our service portfolio thus nurturing the technical-scientific pool of options we can offer our patients. Four spinal surgery specialist neurosurgeons have recently joined us, i.e. Doctors Antonio Carrasco, Antonio Selfa, Miguel Domínguez and Laura Cerro. These professionals have solid careers in minimally-invasive spinal surgery and their procedures are enjoying popularity amongst our patients” assured Francisco Rodríguez Argaiz, the Head of the Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology Department of Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital.

In these cases, the most common patient’s profile is a middle-age person with a spinal complaint that does not improve with painkillers. By segments, the lower back is where the majority of the pathologies arise followed by cervical issues.

In the opinion of Argaiz, the main differentiating factor of his team is “the cohesive and coordinated team work performed by professionals with vast experience in our speciality and the continuous updating with the addition of the latest technologies”.