Record breaking March for tourism and employment

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 14:14

Record Employment in Murcia Image: Salvador Aznar

MURCIA’s tourism sector is experiencing robust growth, as evidenced by record-high employment created in March. With 2,516 more workers compared to 2023, the region’s tourism industry is thriving. The increase in employment, especially in hospitality and travel agencies, reflects positively on Murcia’s economy, indicating increased activity and investment in the sector.

Positive Impact on Murcia’s Economy

This growth not only creates job opportunities but also stimulates supporting sectors, contributing to the overall economic vitality of the region. Additionally, sustained positive year-on-year rates for 36 months signify stability and resilience, positioning Murcia as a favorable destination for both tourists and investors alike. Overall, the increase in tourism employment bodes well for Murcia’s economic prosperity and development.

For more Costa Calida news click here