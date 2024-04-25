By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 11:21

Step into the spotlight: Studio 32 presents 'The Pajama Game'. Image: Studio32.

Studio 32 Musical Theatre Company is delighted to announce the release of tickets for “The Pajama Game” at the Teatro Cardenal Belluga in San Fulgencio.

The performances are on May 2, 3, and 4. Starting at 7:30 PM, doors will open at 6:45 PM.

Tickets are available for purchase online at studiothirtytwo.org or by calling (+34) 679 06 22 72.

Alternatively, you can reserve your seats via email at tickets@studiothirtytwo.org.

“The Pajama Game” received the prestigious Tony Award for Best Musical in 1955 and, more than half a century later, clinched the award for Best Revival of a Musical.

This enduring acclaim speaks to the timeless appeal of the story.

Prepare to enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with music and dancing, including classics like “Steam Heat” and “Hernando’s Hideaway.”

In addition to enjoying the performance, know that your ticket purchase will contribute to a worthy cause.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to La Asociacion de Alzheimer de San Fulgencio, supporting their invaluable work in the community.