Swedish Princess joins the Army

25 Apr 2024
The Crown Princess Victoria
Sweden´s Crown Princess Victoria enrolled into the Defence Academy and the Armed Forces for Special Officer Training, beginning in autumn 2024.
Special Officer Training is a programme aimed at people who hold an academic degree and can spend between 20 to 25 months in training.
The Armed Forces emphasized the programme to offer “a deeper understanding of tactics, military science and military strategy.” According to the Defence, this training will play an integral part in Princess Victoria´s development to become the head of state.
The Crown Princess already holds military experience, having undergone basic military training at Swedint in 2003, and went on to further studies including conflict resolution at the Norwegian Defence Academy and obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in peace and conflict studies at Uppsala University.
Sweden´s recent unification with NATO had a significant impact on the relationship between the Royal House and the Defence and although “the main representative of the Armed Forces”, as declared by the Royal Palace, is currently King Carl XVI Gustaf, the Crown Princess continues to expand her knowledge and experience in the military field to prepare for her nation´s future.
