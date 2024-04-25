By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 15:32

Sweet memories: Exploring Pinoso's pastry tradition. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.

Gastronomy holds a special place in Pinoso’s identity, with its homemade pastries standing out as a cultural hallmark.

To honour those who have preserved this culinary tradition, the Department of Heritage presents the exhibition ‘Do we make pastries?’ at Font del Cànter.

This exhibit traces the evolution of pastry-making over time, featuring vintage photographs, moulds, and kitchen tools from traditional homes and bakeries.

Visitors will encounter familiar ingredients like flour, eggs, and almonds, as well as recipe books and equipment.

A recreation of an old fountain, reminiscent of those used to display pastries, adds to the ambience. Complete with a coffee set, tablecloths, and an antique press, it offers a cosy setting to explore.

Highlighting the exhibit is a painting by Tomas Leal using the pointillism technique, showcasing an advertisement for Marian’s pastry shop.

The Councillor for Culture, Cesar Perez, expresses gratitude to the local bakeries, workshops, and individuals who contributed materials for the exhibition.

“This showcase aims to provide insight into the traditional art of pastry-making in Pinoso,” confirmed the councillor, emphasising the importance of preserving this cultural heritage.