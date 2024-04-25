Waterfront project in Los Alcazares

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 18:18
Revitalising Los Alcázares
Image: Shutterstork/ Pepeelson
THE Los Alcazares waterfront is getting a makeover all thanks to €3 million from the European Tourism Sustainability Funds. The town council aims to use these funds to spruce up the coastal area and address some longstanding issues.
One of the focal points of the plan will be at the La Maraña ravine which they plan to turn into a garden area that is capable of absorbing water runoff and minimising flood risks. The town council is in talks with the Ministry of Defense to unlock access to a coastal nature reserve through a raised walkway ensuring conservation while allowing access to the public.
To promote eco-friendly transportation they will install a comprehensive bike lane that will span the length of the entire promenade. They also plan to replace the current lights with energy-efficient lighting.
The work is planned to begin post-summer so as not to disrupt the tourism high season on the Mar Menor.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
