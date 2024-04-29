Alcaraz Foundation: From court to community

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 0:54

Image : X/ @FundacionCAG

CARLOS Alcaraz has begun a new venture aimed at empowering children and promoting sports. The athlete announced the establishment of the Alcaraz Foundation via social media, signalling his commitment to social causes beyond the tennis court.

Joining Forces: Alcaraz’s Sports Revolution

Alcaraz, hailed as a role model has consistently demonstrated his dedication to social causes. His latest project, the Alcaraz Foundation, unveiled just days before his debut at the Mutua Madrid Open, signifies a significant step towards making a positive impact beyond the court.





Game Changer: Alcaraz’s Mission for Inclusion

The foundation, headquartered in his hometown of El Palmar in Murcia, is spearheaded by Carlos Alcaraz himself, with his parents, Carlos Alcaraz Sr. and Virginia Garfia, playing key roles as vice president and board member, respectively. The foundation’s mission revolves around three core principles: promoting inclusion through sports, enhancing the physical and mental well-being of children, and raising awareness about the challenges they face and potential solutions.

The idea for the foundation traces back to a conversation between Carlos Alcaraz Sr. and his son following his historic victory at the 2022 US Open, where he became the youngest-ever number-one player.

Play Together, Thrive Together: Alcaraz’s Vision

The foundation’s inaugural project, aptly named ‘Vamos,’ (Let’s Go) focuses on empowering vulnerable children, starting with the Los Rosales neighbourhood in El Palmar. The foundation aims to promote social inclusion by offering sports activities and teaching social skills to overcome barriers to participation.

With six dedicated staff members and numerous collaborators, including Alcaraz himself as president, the foundation is poised to make a tangible difference in the lives of disadvantaged children. Alcaraz’s recent visit to Los Rosales School highlights the personal connection he seeks to establish with the communities the foundation serves.

From Court to Community: Alcaraz’s Inspiring Journey

As the Alcaraz Foundation takes its first steps towards creating a brighter future for children, it exemplifies the transformative power of sports in shaping lives and promoting social change. Carlos Alcaraz’s commitment to philanthropy serves as an inspiration, both on and off the tennis court.

