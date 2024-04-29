Indalo Transport Ltd: Expert European moves

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 11:19

The Indalo Transport team. Credit: Mick Cox/IndaloTransport

Euro Weekly News recently spoke with Mick Cox, founder of Indalo Transport Ltd, to discuss how his company has become a leader in the removal industry across Europe.

With over a decade of experience, Indalo Transport, founded in 2013, offers specialised removal services from the UK to Spain, Ireland, and France.

Mick points out that Indalo Transport operates on a global scale, ‘we are actually a worldwide removal company, and we have also completed moves this year to America, South Africa, Australia, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.’

Based in Gosport, Hampshire, along with other storage facilities in Winchester, Indalo Transport is uniquely positioned to handle all your removal needs.

‘In Spain, the company is based in Almeria, and we have a very large warehouse in Palomares, very close to the popular resort of Mojacar,’ explains Mick.

What sets Indalo Transport apart is its commitment to making international relocation not just stress-free but enjoyable. Mick proudly shares a standout review from Jane Raey Jones: ‘I’ve done 24 international moves in my life, and I can honestly say that this was the best and even the most enjoyable.’

It’s clear that their specialised focus on international moves, particularly between the UK and Spain, along with a team of expatriate staff who reside permanently in Spain which provides them with the firsthand experience necessary to address the unique challenges faced by people relocating abroad .

The company prides itself on being a UK Government trading standards-approved operator, ensuring that all removals are fully insured and handled with the utmost care. From full removals to part loads, Indalo Transport’s goal is to make every transition as seamless as possible.

Owner mick says: ‘We take care of all of the customs documentation needs for every removal. We will get you tax relief if you are moving back to the UK, so there will be no import tax to pay.

‘If you are not eligible for import tax relief then we will definitely save you money by valuing your goods as low as we can for the customs declaration . This is because of our superior customs knowledge, experience and contacts that we have made since Brexit,’ Mick adds.

For those interested in learning more about Indalo Transport’s services or getting a quote, Mick encourages potential clients to visit their website where Mick assures ‘you can read all about how we take care of your goods, the services we offer and can get a super fast quote.’

To connect with Indalo Transport contact: Mick Cox 0800 999 3368, www.indalotransport.com Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/Indalotransport

Customer service is available seven days a week, with office hours at the Spanish warehouse from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on weekdays.

Indalo Transport’s innovative approach continues to set the standard for international removals, making them your go-to solution for any European move.

SPONSORED