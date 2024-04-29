Michael’s Legacy at Trui Teatre

By Annette Christmas •
Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 19:18
Michael Jackson tribute
Michael's Legacy
Michael’s Legacy is a tribute to Michael Jackson, created by the Jackson Dance Company.
Endorsed by the Michael Jackson Fan Club in Spain, it is the best totally live musical show about The King of Pop today.
Michael’s Legacy is the first tribute to Michael Jackson that offers the same kind of spectacular show that the King of Pop had on his tours, with two hours of voices and live music.
The incredible Jackson Dance Company ensemble has a cast of almost twenty people including dancers, actors, singers and technicians. Of course, it would not be complete without the best impersonator of the King of Pop, Ximo MJ, who not only physically resembles the star but can perform his style to perfection, lovingly recreating every movement and gesture.
The show is suitable for all ages. Faithful to the original songs and choreography, it is given a special touch by the company in its performances.
A large dance group made up of eight dancers, an incredible band of four musicians and live voices set you into an incredible story as if you were the protagonist.
Jackson Dance Company have performed the show in large venues and the most important national theatres.
Michael’s Legacy can be seen at the Trui Teatre on 8 June at 9 pm
The Trui Teatre is at Camí de Son Rapinya, 29, 07013 Palma
Tickets start at € 27 and are available here
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
