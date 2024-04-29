News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 17:17

Image: Saurus expo

Dinosaur Show

THE Dinosaur Adventure Park Exhibit show is back in Murcia from May 17 until May 26. It will be held yet again at the IFEPA in Torre Pacheco. For more information see dinosaurios-expo.es.

Candle Castle

THE Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa is hosting a candlelight concert on May 11. The concert, a piano recital, will play best-loved movie soundtracks and scores in an epic setting. For more information or to reserve contact 919 01 85 13.

Coffee Morning

THE ladies of Mazarron Country Club Knitting Group would like to invite you to a coffee morning on May 8. Join them for tea or coffee and a cake for just €2. There will also be a raffle, stand-up bingo, and a chat. It will be held in the community of owners office building beside the Spar Shop.

Fortaleza Sound

THE Fortaleza Sound Festival in Lorca is set to delight attendees with a wide range of free activities. Under the umbrella of the Fortaleza Street brand, this event promises music, gastronomy, and culture from June 28-30.

The Plaza de España will be the main stage for performances by national artists, while the area set up around Huerto de la Rueda will host events and activities. Additionally, Plaza Arcoiris, Plaza Calderón, and Plaza Joaquín Castellar will showcase emerging talents.

More than just Music

But the fun doesn’t stop at music. Visitors can enjoy food events and workshops, art exhibitions, book presentations, film screenings, urban dance displays, and family activities.

With an expected attendance of between 10,000 and 12,000 people daily, the festival not only promises to be a standout event in the area of music and entertainment but it will also aim to strengthen local tourism and the economy.

Furthermore, a shuttle bus service will be provided from various nearby towns, ensuring comfortable and safe mobility for everyone who wants to attend. Get ready to experience a weekend full of fun at Fortaleza Sound!

Live Music at The Island Pub in Lo Pagan

GET ready to groove to the rhythm of live music at The Island Pub in Lo Pagan! Mark your calendars for a series of electrifying performances that promise to keep your spirits high.

On May 11, rock aficionado Matt Blackwood takes the stage, paying tribute to legends like ACDC, Thin Lizzy, Dire Straits, and Pink Floyd, promising a night of nostalgia and headbanging excitement.

Next up, on May 15, Che Liam brings his acoustic flair, ready to serenade you and take your song requests for a personalised musical experience.

But the excitement doesn’t end there! On May 18, Joe Travers will captivate audiences with his versatile repertoire spanning rock, pop, and much more, promising a night of non-stop entertainment.

And finally, on May 26, don’t miss The Twobacks as they bring their infectious energy to the stage, guaranteeing a Sunday evening filled with foot-tapping beats and unforgettable tunes.

Head over to The Island Pub at Avenida Romería Virgen del Carmen 68, San Pedro del Pinatar, and enjoy a month of live music. Contact to reserve a table on 666 25 32 85 or email pubtheisland@gmail.com.

