Pedro Sánchez still Spanish Prime Minister

By John Smith •
Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 13:17
Pedro Sánchez will remain in post
Credit: La Moncloa flickr
The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on April 29 that he has decided not to resign after stepping back from his duties to consider his future.
He confirmed his decision in a TV broadcast from his official residence at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid.
This temporary hiatus was brought about because of a the news that a corruption complaint had been registered against his wife Begoña Gomez in a Madrid Court by the Manos Limpias (Clean Hands) Union which has a reputation of sitting on the far right of politics.
Some thought that it was a damaging move to decide to leave Spain rudderless for five days but the fact that he saw many demonstrators on the streets calling for him to remain may have helped him make up his mind.
In an upbeat performance he made it clear that not only was he staying but has renewed vigour saying “I have decided to continue, with more force if possible, as the head of the Spanish government.”
Thanking his party and colleagues in Government for their support he said that he would be making sure that his Government fought such “unfounded” attacks which he blamed on his political opposition.
Regarding the fight, he explained “This is not an ideological question. It’s a question of dignity and defines us as a society.”
With elections to the European Parliament due in June, he now needs to turn his attention to that.
There was a sigh of relief in Gibraltar whose Government still hopes to negotiate a successful border deal and their Chief Minister Fabian Picardo commented favourably on the news saying “I am very pleased Pedro Sánchez has decided to stay on as Prime Minister of Spain. This is obviously good for Gibraltar.”
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
