Pedro Sánchez still Spanish Prime Minister

By John Smith • Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 13:17

Pedro Sánchez will remain in post Credit: La Moncloa flickr

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on April 29 that he has decided not to resign after stepping back from his duties to consider his future.

He confirmed his decision in a TV broadcast from his official residence at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid.

This temporary hiatus was brought about because of a the news that a corruption complaint had been registered against his wife Begoña Gomez in a Madrid Court by the Manos Limpias (Clean Hands) Union which has a reputation of sitting on the far right of politics.

Some thought that it was a damaging move to decide to leave Spain rudderless for five days but the fact that he saw many demonstrators on the streets calling for him to remain may have helped him make up his mind.

Sánchez determined to stay on

In an upbeat performance he made it clear that not only was he staying but has renewed vigour saying “I have decided to continue, with more force if possible, as the head of the Spanish government.”

Thanking his party and colleagues in Government for their support he said that he would be making sure that his Government fought such “unfounded” attacks which he blamed on his political opposition.

Fight for dignity

Regarding the fight, he explained “This is not an ideological question. It’s a question of dignity and defines us as a society.”

With elections to the European Parliament due in June, he now needs to turn his attention to that.

There was a sigh of relief in Gibraltar whose Government still hopes to negotiate a successful border deal and their Chief Minister Fabian Picardo commented favourably on the news saying “I am very pleased Pedro Sánchez has decided to stay on as Prime Minister of Spain. This is obviously good for Gibraltar.”