Readers views as Sánchez takes break

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 16:22

Pedro Sánchez and Begoña Gomez

We asked readers about Pedro Sánchez and his announcement that he would suspend himself from normal duties prior to his final decision to stay as PM as confirmed on April 29.

He announced a period of introspection he initiated on Wednesday April 24, prompted by a complaint filed by ‘Manos Limpias’ against his wife, Begoña Gomez.

Louise Cook

who lives in Palma Mallorca said “The Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) should never have formed a government after last year’s election. Spain is being led by minority parties who all have their own agendas which in turn dilutes the policies and legislation.

“As a result, the PSOE is not delivering on their electoral promises. For this reason, I do feel Sánchez should resign, regardless of the scandal involving his wife.”

Vicktoria Deutgen

had a broadly similar view “Originally, I was in favour of his policies. If his wife has exploited her position, perhaps he will try to limit the damage by resigning. Sadly, I now feel that all politicians have many dirty tricks up their sleeves.”

There was an overall feeling against politicians generally from Laioni Amber who was of the opinion that “I don’t think Sánchez will resign, despite the public outcry about his wife’s possible abuse of power. I think politicians are corrupt, worldwide.”

Tom Bennett

also living in Mallorca believes “If Sánchez resigns due to right wing pressure, I do not agree with his actions. However, he constantly changes his views to remain in power which is not a sign of a good leader. Also, the high tax and social security costs he has placed on middle earners is an economy shrinking policy. “

Iris, a French student

soaking up the sun in Costa Blanca offered a nuanced perspective, emphasising the importance of balancing personal and political responsibilities: “People in high political positions also have working hours. Outside of these hours, they must take care of their physical and mental health.

“In any case, the system is such that no one is irreplaceable. When a president goes on a diplomatic trip, for example, the country is not left unattended for days. When they fall ill, neither is it. That is why they also have a team behind them, and a vice president can be appointed.