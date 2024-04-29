Spotlight on San Javier

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 13:13

Explore San Javier Image: Shutterstock/ PASTA DESIGN

Nestled along the serene Costa Cálida San Javier is a charming town situated in the northern area of the Mar Menor region, the San Javier area also includes the coastal towns of Santiago de la Ribera and the central and northern parts of La Manga del Mar Menor.

San Javier boasts a rich cultural heritage, evident in its historic landmarks such as the Church of San Francisco Javier, a splendid example of Baroque architecture. With 23 kilometres of coastline along the Mar Menor and 16 kilometres along the Mediterranean Sea, San Javier offers plenty of opportunities for beachgoers and water sports enthusiasts. Popular beaches include Playa de Barnuevo and Playa de la Pescadería.

The San Javier area is not only known for its coastal beauty but also for its natural treasures. Within the Mar Menor, San Javier is home to two of the five volcanic islands: La Mayor or del Barón Island and the popular Perdiguera Island. These islands, along with Grosa Island and its adjacent volcanic islet, El Farallón, add to the area’s unique charm.

San Javier is also home to the General Air Academy and the facilities of the former San Javier Airport.

Whether you’re strolling along the beaches of Santiago de la Ribera or exploring the historic streets of San Javier, the town invites you to discover its tranquil beauty and vibrant culture on the shores of the Mar Menor.

San Javier Local Markets

FOR those seeking fresh fruits, vegetables, and a slice of small-town life, look no further than the bustling local markets of San Javier and Santiago de la Ribera. These markets, held weekly, offer an array of goods ranging from farm-fresh produce to artisanal crafts.

San Javier Market

Every Thursday, from 8:00 to 2 pm, the streets of San Javier come alive with vendors lining up on Calle Coronel Fernández Tudela and Parque Almansa. Shoppers can browse through a variety of items including fruits, vegetables, clothing, accessories, and even indulgent treats like artisanal cheeses and roasted chicken.

Santiago de la Ribera Market

In Santiago de la Ribera, the market takes place every Wednesday, also from 8 am to 2 pm, along Avenida Patrulla Águila. With over 250 stalls, this market offers a similar selection of goods, making it a favourite spot for locals and visitors.

Whether you’re in search of fresh produce or simply want to soak in the vibrant atmosphere, these local markets promise an enriching experience for all.

Local Events

San Javier Air Show

EXCITEMENT soars in San Javier as the return of the International Airshow Festival is set to take place from May 3 to 5 2024.

The Tourism Councillor announced the thrilling event, which will grace the skies above Santiago de la Ribera on the coast of Murcia with the participation of top aerobatic teams from across the continent. The picturesque beaches of the Mar Menor will transform into a stage for aviation enthusiasts, visitors, and residents.

The event usually draws thousands to the small town on the Costa Calida, many set up on the beach for the day, and enjoy the spectacle from the comfort of their sunbeds! The event is not only great for aviation enthusiasts but also for local businesses. Keep in mind the airshow may affect flights over these days and plan your trip with traffic often coming to a standstill around the town of San Javier and Santiago de la Ribera during the show.

Adding to the anticipation, construction is set to begin on the Aeronautical Cultural Centre for the Patrulla Águila, covering an expansive 5,000 square meters. This centre promises to be an aviation hub where visitors can immerse themselves in flight simulations and much more.

Jazz festival

THE director of the International Jazz Festival of San Javier, David Martínez, unveiled the star-studded lineup for the 26th, much-anticipated music event. Iconic jazz figure Diana Krall, known worldwide for her warm and sensual voice, tops the bill. She’ll grace Jazz San Javier for the first time.

Joining Krall are Tex-Mex band Calexico, whose unique sound draws from the border between the US and Mexico. Also, Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca brings a festive homage to the golden era of Cuban music, blending mambo, rumba, and bolero.

Soul enthusiasts can look forward to the energetic Steffen Morrison from Amsterdam and a special tribute to the late flamenco guitarist Paco de Lucía featuring Niño Josele and jazz harmonica virtuoso and Grammy award-winning Antonio Serrano. The festival, running from June 28 to July 22, promises a diverse program, including free outdoor concerts, emphasising the piano and guitar. Stay tuned for much information about the upcoming San Javier Jazz Festival.

San Javier Local News

Marina Milestone

THE Tomás Maestre Marina in San Javier is back in the news as the concession period for the marina is extended to 40 years. The extension comes with an estimated expenditure of €131.25 million, covering initial investments, infrastructural upgrades, and digitisation efforts to enhance accessibility.

For San Javier, this extension signifies a long-term commitment to the development and modernisation of the marina, which is noted as one of the largest marinas in Spain. It suggests a boost in economic activity, job creation through construction and operational phases, and improved services for residents and visitors.

Additionally, the project’s focus on sustainability and accessibility reflects a forward-looking approach to infrastructure development, aligning with broader regional goals for economic growth and environmental stewardship. Overall, the extension of the concession period for the Tomás Maestre Port holds promise for San Javier’s future as a vibrant maritime destination and a hub for tourism and commerce.

