By Annette Christmas • Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 18:46

The Divas Xperience.

The music of Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and many more in a two-hour show.

This acclaimed touring extravaganza is now coming to the Trui Theatre in Mallorca on 10 May.

The Divas Xperience is much more than reliving the songs that mark a before and after in musical history.

It is a journey to the stars, to an unknown world we normally only see on our screens but which we yearn to experience in person, even if just for one day.

The experience is full of sensuality, beauty, power and a pinch of humour.

Relive the essence of the great Divas whose music has been the soundtrack to our best moments, a spectacle of live voices, heart-stopping choreographies and exclusive sonography which brings the audience close to the grandiosity of these Divas, authentic goddesses of music and entertainment.

The Trui Tesatre is at Camí de Son Rapinya, 29, Ponent, 07013 Palma

Tickets start at €25 and are available here