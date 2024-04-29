By Annette Christmas •
Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 18:46
The Divas Xperience.
The music of Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and many more in a two-hour show.
This acclaimed touring extravaganza is now coming to the Trui Theatre in Mallorca on 10 May.
The Divas Xperience is much more than reliving the songs that mark a before and after in musical history.
It is a journey to the stars, to an unknown world we normally only see on our screens but which we yearn to experience in person, even if just for one day.
The experience is full of sensuality, beauty, power and a pinch of humour.
Relive the essence of the great Divas whose music has been the soundtrack to our best moments, a spectacle of live voices, heart-stopping choreographies and exclusive sonography which brings the audience close to the grandiosity of these Divas, authentic goddesses of music and entertainment.
The Trui Tesatre is at Camí de Son Rapinya, 29, Ponent, 07013 Palma
Tickets start at €25 and are available here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.