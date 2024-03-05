The DIVAS are coming to Altea

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 13:39
The Divas Experience live
Credit: The Divas Experience, Facebook
On April 13th, the Palau Altea Theatre will present The Divas Xperience: a tribute show to the most fabulous and famous female singers.
Instantly recognised, The Divas Xperience pays tribute to icons including Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna.
With timeless pop hits, the night will be lit up in futuristic audiovisual production and take your breath away with confident choreography.
The Divas Xperience performers always sing live and create an incredibly strong, women-led atmosphere, enchanting and empowering their audiences.
“All of us are divas,” is their motto, selling out shows around Spain, they reshape women´s lives by holding unforgettable concerts and proving to all, that anyone can become a diva.
Starting at 7 pm and lasting almost two hours on April 13th, the tickets are available online at Palau Altea.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
