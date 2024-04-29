Voss Homes celebrates 12 years

By John Ensor •
Voss Homes celebrate 12 years.
Congratulations to Voss Homes Estate Agents, based in Huercal Overa, Almeria, who are delighted to celebrate their 12th anniversary.
On Monday, April 29, the proud team announced the milestone on Facebook with a special thank you to the Huercal Overa community: ‘Thank you so much to all our past, present and future clients and our massive appreciation to all the local people who have supported our team throughout the years.’
Voss Homes also praised the dedicated staff: ‘Thank you also so much to our wonderful, hard-working, reliable team for making so many people´s dreams come true.’
Customers were quick to post their best wishes online: Sara wrote: ‘Congratulations a great achievement and a great team,’ while Dana added: ‘Congratulations! You are the best!’
Linda posted: ‘Congratulations for staying on course. Wishing you even more business anniversary celebrations. Your success is well deserved. Long may it continue,’ and Jo added her glowing recommendation: ‘Fantastic. An agent who goes above and beyond. Huge congratulations.’
Euro Weekly News wish them all the very best for the next 12 years, here’s to their continuing record of excellence!
