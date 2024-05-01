Slap in the face

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 May 2024 • 10:06

New festival announced (in Madrid) Photo: calamijas.com

LastTour, the promoter of La Cala festival, has launched a new music festival in Madrid just days after breaking the contract with Mijas Town Hall and cancelling the Mijas event.

The promoter of the Cala Mijas festival, which decided to unilaterally break the contract with the Mijas Town Hall, will organise a new event in Madrid at the end of August called Kalorama, focused on electronic music.

Kalorama, which is also held in Lisbon, will have an offshoot in Madrid between August 29 and 31, the same days that Cala Mijas was to be held. The IFEMA exhibition centre will host the new event in the Spanish capital with a line-up that will feature artists including Massive Attack, The Kills, Death Cab for Cutie, Sam Smith, Raye and LCD Soundsystem, among others.

Last Tour announced a few days ago that it was terminating the sponsorship contract that linked it to Mijas after months of disagreements with the Town Hall over the non-payment of invoices from 2023. Mijas is now left without its music festival, but Madrid gains another event.