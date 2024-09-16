By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 10:59 • 1 minute read

Extended Bus Schedule Announced Image: Rincon de la Victoria

RINCON de la Victoria is now stepping up its transportation game with a new nightly intercity bus service to Málaga!

New Night Bus Service Enhances Connectivity

The service, which began on September 9, will have daily late-night connections to the city, thanks to a new agreement between the Rincón de la Victoria Town Hall and the Consorcio de Transporte Metropolitano del Área de Málaga (CTMAM).

Extended Service Aims to Benefit Residents Year-Round

Previously, this service was only available during summer months, but now it’s here to stay year-round. The new schedule will include three departures from Málaga’s Muelle de Heredia to Rincón de la Victoria every night from Sunday to Thursday at 11:30 pm, 12:40 am, and 1:50 am. Plus, on Fridays, Saturdays, and the nights before bank holidays, you can catch a bus from Malaga as late as 3:00 am.

Daily Late-Night Departures for a Smoother Commute

This extended service is a win for residents, making it easier to get home after a night out or a late shift. Pablo Pardini, the town’s Mobility and Transport Councillor, highlighted that this new schedule responds to local demand and improves public transport options beyond the summer season.

Future Transportation Upgrades on the Horizon

Mayor Francisco Salado also shared his enthusiasm, noting that this is just the beginning of broader transportation improvements in Rincón de la Victoria. Plans are underway to enhance connections with Málaga’s train station and the airport also.

How the New Night Bus Service Benefits Rincón de la Victoria

The new night bus service is set to bring significant benefits to Rincón de la Victoria. By offering reliable late-night connections to Málaga, residents can enjoy greater freedom to partake in nightlife, attend late events, or work late shifts without worrying about transportation. This enhanced connectivity not only makes the town more accessible but also supports local businesses by increasing foot traffic during evening hours. Additionally, the service promotes a stronger sense of community by providing a consistent and dependable transport option, helping to bridge the gap between Rincón de la Victoria and the bustling city life of Málaga.

For more Axarquia news, articles and events click here